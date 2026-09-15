In a strange incident in Thrissur, a migrant worker from Assam was arrested after he broke into an empty house, lived there for a whole week, and tried to steal things. He was finally caught when police found him hiding under a bed.

Thrissur: A migrant worker from Assam has been arrested for a very unusual theft attempt near the Manathala Block Office. The man, identified as Radheshyam Garh, had been living inside an empty house for about a week before he was caught.

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The house belongs to Advocate Ripple Hamsa. The whole thing came to light when Hamsa's son and a friend visited the house one night. They found the front and back doors broken open and sensed that someone was inside. They immediately alerted the police and local residents.

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Soon, the Chavakkad Police, along with Councillor Sanup Thamarath and locals, reached the spot. After a long search inside the house, they found the accused, Radheshyam Garh, hiding under a bed in an upstairs room. Police immediately took him into custody.

During questioning at the station, Garh revealed that he was from Naharkatia in Assam's Dibrugarh district. A police investigation found that he had broken into cupboards and tossed things around in an attempt to find valuables to steal.

Since Garh did not know Malayalam, the police brought in an Assamese translator to explain the nature of his crime and the legal proceedings to him. The team, led by Chavakkad SHO Sub Inspector Preetha Babu, included Sub Inspector Basith, Assistant Sub Inspector Vijayan, Senior Civil Police Officer Shihab, and Civil Police Officer Ratheesh. They completed the formalities and produced Garh in court, where he was remanded.