Police have arrested a man from Ernakulam for allegedly cheating a Malayalappuzha resident of ₹3.25 lakh. The accused, who promised a job in Canada, already has multiple cheating cases against him across Kerala.

Malayalappuzha: The Malayalappuzha police have arrested a man who allegedly cheated several people out of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs in countries like Canada, Australia, and Europe. The accused, Remo Savio Correya, 36, was nabbed from Ernakulam. Police said he is the son of Lawrence Joseph Correya and lives on Market Road, near the Ernakulam Law College.

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Police say Remo already has a string of cheating cases against him in stations at Kannur's Kelakam, Thiruvananthapuram's Mala, Haripad, Ernakulam South, Puthenvelikkara, and Ernakulam Town North. The latest case involves a youth from Malayalappuzha. Remo allegedly convinced him he could get him a work visa for Canada and took ₹3,25,000 from him in December 2022. When the job and visa never came, and the money wasn't returned, the youth filed a police complaint.

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Once he found out that a case was registered, Remo went into hiding. The Malayalappuzha police team searched for him in several places before finally tracking him down and arresting him in Ernakulam. The team included Sub Inspector (SHO) Shan NS, Senior Civil Police Officer De-Cruz, and CPOs Sreejithprakash and Gopakumar. The court has remanded him in custody.