In a shocking incident in Thoyakkavu, a man brutally hacked his 80-year-old father, Veliyath Kumaran, to death. The son, who is said to be an addict, has been taken into custody.

Thrissur: In a shocking incident in Thoyakkavu, a man brutally murdered his 80-year-old father. The victim has been identified as Veliyath Kumaran. Police have taken his son, Prajeesh, into custody in connection with the murder. According to the police, Prajeesh is a substance abuse addict.

The incident happened when Kumaran was returning home after fishing in the Canoly canal. Just as he was about to step inside his house, Prajeesh allegedly attacked him from behind with a machete. He struck Kumaran on the back of his neck.

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Kumaran suffered a deep wound and bled to death right there on the spot. After the horrific attack, Prajeesh tried to run away, but locals and the police managed to catch him. The Vadakkekad police have filed a case and are investigating further. The exact reason for the murder is still not clear.

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The body will be handed over to the family after the inquest and post-mortem procedures are completed. This tragic incident took place on Saturday afternoon.