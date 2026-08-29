Police have arrested three private bus employees in Ernakulam for beating up an auto-rickshaw driver in the middle of the road. The fight started after the auto driver questioned their rash driving. Cops took action on their own after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

Kochi: In a shocking case of road rage, Central Police have arrested three private bus employees for abusing and brutally beating up an auto-rickshaw driver on a busy Ernakulam road. The men arrested are Nahas (28), his brother Nasarudheen (38), both from Palluruthy, and Bristo Mathew (30) from Kumbalangi.

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The whole drama unfolded around 7:45 PM on August 28, right in front of the Ernakulam North Town Hall. It all started when a private bus named 'Sajimon' (KL-43-L-6677) was being driven so rashly that it almost crashed into an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver, 54-year-old Hashim from Konthuruthy, questioned their dangerous driving. This ticked off the bus crew, and they started attacking him.

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The incident only came to light after a man named Shanavas posted a video of the assault on his Facebook page. The clip quickly went viral. Once the video caught their attention, the Central Police registered a case on their own. A special team was formed under the guidance of Central Sub Division Assistant Commissioner Siby Tom and supervised by Central CI Anish Joy. The team, which included Sub Inspectors Sarju and Rajesh Chellappan, and CPOs Manish P.M and Vipindas C.S, tracked down the three men and arrested them.