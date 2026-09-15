Thamburu became a viral sensation on social media for her unique style of catching fish with her bare hands from mud and rocks. This traditional family occupation completely changed her life before her tragic end.

Vaikom: K K Thamburu (36), who won many fans through her YouTube channel 'Thamburu Queen Fisher', was found dead in her rented house room. She originally belonged to Chembu Kattikunnu Thuruthu in Vaikom. People found her dead at her rented house in Pulinjuvodu on Monday afternoon. Her 13-year-old daughter saw her hanging inside the house when she came back from school in the evening. Vaikom police registered an unnatural death case and started their probe. The family cremated her body at her ancestral home in Kattikunnu after the post-mortem.

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Thamburu went viral on social media for her videos where she caught fish with her bare hands from mud and rocks. Kerala saw a very rare fishing style through her. Her family had done this traditional fishing for generations, and it changed her life path. She started fishing with her mother right after her 10th standard. She used this income to pay for her younger siblings' education.

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She did many jobs to manage her living expenses. She worked under the employment guarantee scheme, at a driving school, and in a garment unit. But she never gave up her family's traditional fishing. She used to go into the backwaters on a boat during high tide. She searched for fish in the mud and rocks with her bare hands, without using any nets or hooks.

These fishing scenes later became her unique identity on social media. She started a page called 'Queen Fisher'. Her very first video of catching fish with bare hands crossed 90 lakh views. Thamburu gained a massive fan following after that.

She tried hard to take her work forward despite facing bad rumors and slander. Thamburu was living separated from her husband. She brought her family's traditional job to the world through social media. She made traditional fishing familiar to thousands of people. Sadly, she passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 36.

(Note: Suicide is not a solution for anything. Please seek help from mental health experts and try to survive. Call the 'DISHA' helpline if you have such thoughts. Toll-free helpline number: 1056, 0471-2552056)