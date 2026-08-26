Police have finally caught the man who tried to set his wife on fire in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused, Ranjith from Karakulam, is a known history-sheeter. He was hiding in a lodge in Thiruvalla when the police nabbed him.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested a man weeks after he allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and tried to burn her alive in Aruvikkara. The accused, Ranjith (40), is from Karakulam and is the son of Rajamani of Sheela Bhavan, Tharatte. Police say he has a history of being involved in several other cases.

A special police team nabbed Ranjith from a lodge in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, where he was hiding. The arrest was made on the instructions of Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief Prashanthan Kani and Nedumangad Deputy Superintendent T Binukumar. The team was led by Aruvikkara Circle Inspector Santhoshkumar S and SHO Mithun. Ranjith has been produced before the court and sent to remand.

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The shocking incident took place last month. Ranjith showed up at his wife's house, completely drunk. He had brought petrol with him, which he poured on his wife and daughter. As he was about to light a fire, the terrified mother and daughter ran for their lives through the back door. Ranjith chased them and stabbed his wife deep in the neck with a knife.

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The couple had been together for about eight years and have two children. According to reports, the wife decided to leave him because she could no longer take his constant physical and mental abuse. Police believe this enraged Ranjith and he attacked her out of revenge.