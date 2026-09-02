A man has been accused of exposing himself to a group of girls in Kozhikode. The shocking incident took place at a rented building where only girls live, located near the Panthirankavu Highlight Mall.

Kozhikode: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly exposed himself to a group of girls living in a rented building. The incident happened near the Panthirankavu Highlight Mall in Kozhikode, at a residence where only girls stay.

The whole thing took place last night, around 9:45 PM. According to the complaint, the man opened the gate of the building, switched on his mobile phone's flashlight to get their attention, and then performed the indecent act. The residents, who are students and young women, were terrified. When they tried to record his actions on their phones, he immediately fled the scene.

Kochi: Man Posed As Food Delivery Agent To Sell Liquor On Dry Days! Read On

This happened in a residential area with many houses around, which makes it even more disturbing. The girls said the man had been loitering near their building since 8 PM. He reportedly arrived on a red scooter and was wearing a helmet that didn't fully cover his face. He was dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Pathanamthitta: Gang Caught Red-Handed After Hunting Sambar Deer! Read Details

The owner of the building, who is from Mukkam in Kozhikode, has filed a formal complaint with the Panthirankavu police.