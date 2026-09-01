A hunting gang has been arrested in Pathanamthitta for allegedly shooting a sambar deer and selling its meat. The suspects, reportedly from Kottayam and Idukki, were caught by the Forest Department during a crackdown on wildlife poaching.

Pathanamthitta: A hunting gang that shot and killed a sambar deer to sell its meat has been arrested. The Forest Department nabbed four men: Sunil Kumar C G and Anil Kumar C G from Cheradi in Kottayam, Abhilal Madhu from Palathottathil in Idukki, and Prashanth from Aruvappulam in Konni.

The team was caught by forest officials from the Njalloor North Kumaramperoor station, which falls under the Konni Division. Officials have taken a jeep used by the accused, a double-barrel gun, and other dangerous weapons into custody. The gang had shot and killed the sambar deer last Sunday in the Athumbumkulam Avolilkuzhi area. Afterwards, they sold the meat in different places.

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Forest officials had earlier found the deer's head and internal organs dumped in the Avolilkuzhi area. They registered a case and started an investigation. While the probe was on, the gang went out for another hunt. They were trying to hunt again in the Payyanamon Adukkad area yesterday when forest officials cleverly surrounded and caught them.

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According to forest officials, the gang was using a license given to Prashanth for shooting wild boars as a cover to illegally hunt other wild animals. The accused will be produced before the court.