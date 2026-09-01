Police in Kochi have arrested a man for illegally selling liquor on dry days. The man, from Mattancherry, was caught using an online food delivery service as a cover for his operations. Cops seized 42 bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor from him.

KOCHI: The Mattancherry Police have arrested a man accused of allegedly selling liquor illegally on dry days by posing as an online food delivery agent. The unusual method reportedly helped him move around while carrying liquor without immediately attracting suspicion. The accused has been identified as Libin Jose, a resident of Panayappilly in Mattancherry. Police said he was allegedly involved in supplying liquor during days when its sale was prohibited.

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According to the police, Jose used the appearance of a food delivery worker as a cover for his activities. The case came to light during a police operation targeting the illegal sale and distribution of liquor in the area. During the arrest, officers reportedly seized 42 bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor from his possession. The seizure has added to the evidence being examined as part of the investigation.

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Authorities are now looking into the source of the liquor and whether the accused was operating alone or had links with others involved in the illegal trade. Police are also expected to examine how long the alleged operation had been running and whether the liquor was being supplied to customers across Mattancherry. The arrest comes as authorities continue to step up checks against the unauthorised sale of alcohol, particularly on dry days when liquor shops are required to remain closed. The police investigation is underway, with further details expected as the case progresses.