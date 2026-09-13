Kerala Lottery Result Today (13/09/2026) Live: Samrudhi SM-72 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-72 draw held on Sunday, September 13, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-72 lottery for the draw held on Sunday, September 13. Thousands of lottery players in Kerala are waiting to know their ticket number and prize details.

First Prize Winner Announced: Rs 1 Crore

The best part of the Samrudhi SM-72 draw is the top prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to carefully check their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-72 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 - MU 846979

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - 846979

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - MW 548433

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - MZ 709523

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 5639, 6060 1799 2767 7652 7783 7831 3924, 7346, 5621, 9341, 8059, 0348, 1713, 1715, 6168, 3726, 4365, 0276

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 5173, 8087, 7924, 7861, 0283, 1046

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 7450, 8542, 0353, 1375, 1365, 8103, 8209, 1691, 9300, 2626, 1204, 3307, 0846, 3564, 8200, 0717, 5731, 2705

7th Prize: Rs 500 - 0293, 0553, 0704, 0896, 0900, 1127, 1171, 1356, 1486, 1498, 1598, 1641, 1689, 1918, 2030, 2194, 2359, 2555, 2768, 2911, 3144, 3281, 3351, 3357, 3480, 3501, 3568, 3590, 3631, 3690, 3785, 3813, 3841, 3970, 4129, 4140, 4146, 4277, 4324, 4333, 4366, 4418, 5013, 5092, 5413, 5415, 5647, 5798, 5811, 6249, 6294, 6346, 6415, 6509, 6580, 6953, 7242, 7922, 7965, 8081, 8398, 8401, 8738, 8770, 8865, 8959, 9307, 9348, 9385, 9423, 9471, 9482, 9595, 9698, 9700, 9802

8th Prize: Rs 200 - To be announced soon..

9th Prize: Rs 100 -

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

The prize winners should produce the original winning ticket, proof of identity and other documents at the Kerala Lottery offices or authorized banks designated for the purpose.

Winners must sign the back of their tickets and submit their claims within the specified time limits.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-72 Lottery Result Today September 13: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

People who play the lottery can check their ticket numbers at:

- Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette

- Kerala State Lotteries Department Web Site

- Official lottery result publications

- Licensed lottery merchants

Winners should cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prize.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. The website does not support gambling.