A man in Thiruvananthapuram had a miraculous escape after falling into a 110-foot-deep well. A Fire Force team managed a risky rescue, using modern equipment to pull him out alive.

Thiruvananthapuram: A Fire Force team pulled off a dramatic rescue, saving a man who fell into a well that was over 100 feet deep. The man, identified as Kasim (56) from Poongulam Vattavila, owes his life to the timely action of the rescue personnel.

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The incident happened on Friday evening. Kasim accidentally fell into the well, which is a staggering 110 feet deep. As soon as the news came in, a Fire Force team rushed to the spot and immediately started the rescue operation using modern equipment.

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In a risky move, an officer wearing a breathing apparatus (BA set) was lowered into the well using a rope and harness. He then managed to secure Kasim in a net, and the team on top carefully pulled him out to safety.

Kasim, who suffered only minor injuries, was immediately shifted to a hospital in an ambulance. The Fire Force team said that their quick response was key to preventing a major tragedy. They also added that the presence of water at the bottom of the well cushioned Kasim's fall and played a big part in saving his life.