A family in Kollam's Anchal has complained that a tuition teacher badly beat up their daughter, a Class 7 student. They say the girl has several injury marks on her legs from the thrashing.

A shocking incident has been reported from Anchal in Kollam, where a tuition teacher has been accused of allegedly beating a Class 7 student during a class at Focus Tuition Centre. According to a complaint filed by the girl’s family, the student was beaten after she made a few mistakes while reading a book during the tuition session. The teacher has been identified as Sufiyan.

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The girl, whose parents are from Karukon in Anchal, reportedly sustained multiple marks and injuries on her legs following the alleged assault. Her family claims that she was hit repeatedly by the teacher during the incident. Following the allegations, the girl’s parents approached the Anchal police and lodged a complaint against the teacher. Police have since launched an investigation into the matter to establish what happened during the tuition class.

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The incident has raised concerns about the treatment of children in private tuition centres and the need for appropriate disciplinary practices when students make mistakes. The allegations against the teacher are currently being investigated, and further details are awaited from the police. The exact circumstances of the incident and the nature of the injuries will be established as the investigation progresses.