In Thiruvananthapuram, a brave German Shepherd named Leo fought and killed a cobra that entered his family's home. Sadly, the dog was bitten on the tongue during the half-hour fight and passed away despite getting medical help.

A pet dog has died a hero's death in Thiruvananthapuram after fighting off a cobra to protect his family. Leo, a German Shepherd belonging to Arun and Nikhitha of Advaitham house in Vayalikada, Vattiyoorkavu, is the brave dog who lost his life. The incident happened yesterday afternoon.

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Leo found a cobra near a pile of sacks in the house compound. For over half an hour, the brave dog fought the snake and eventually killed it. At first, Leo seemed fine and was even seen playing in the yard after the fight. But soon, he fell sick and appeared very weak.

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The family rushed him to the veterinary hospital at PMG in Thiruvananthapuram. A check-up revealed that the cobra had bitten him on the tongue during the struggle. Doctors gave him three shots of anti-venom, but unfortunately, they couldn't save his life. Leo was later buried at his home, near his kennel.