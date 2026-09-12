A woman, who was attending to a patient at the Kozhikode Medical College, has filed a complaint. She said a man tried to secretly film her on his mobile phone. This happened on Friday afternoon when she was in the restroom of the Super Speciality Block. She caught him trying to record through the window.

Police in Kozhikode have taken a 22-year-old man into custody following an allegation that he attempted to secretly film a woman inside a restroom at Kozhikode Medical College’s Super Speciality Block. The complaint was filed by a woman who was at the hospital as an attendant for a patient admitted to Ward No. 203. According to her complaint, the incident occurred around 2 pm on Friday when she went to use the restroom.

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The woman reportedly noticed the man attempting to record her through a window using his mobile phone. She raised an alarm and informed the authorities about the alleged incident. Following the complaint, police took the 22-year-old man into custody and seized his mobile phone. The device is now being examined as part of the investigation to determine whether any recording was made and to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe and the examination of the seized phone. The incident has raised concerns over privacy and safety in public hospital facilities, particularly in areas such as restrooms. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.