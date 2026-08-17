A mini bus carrying tourists overturned on the Chalakudy-Valparai route at around 6:30 PM, leaving 20 people injured. The accident occurred while the bus was travelling through the route, with the injured receiving medical attention following the incident.

Thrissur: Twenty people were injured after a mini bus carrying tourists overturned on the Chalakudy-Valparai road on Monday evening. The accident took place at around 6:30 PM while the vehicle was travelling along the route.

The bus was carrying 23 tourists from Pamban in Ramanathapuram district. The group had travelled from Rameswaram and was returning after visiting Valparai when the accident occurred.

Palakkad Wedding Drive Takes Unexpected Turn As BMW Lands In Paddy Field! Read On

According to reports, the incident took place when the driver was negotiating the first hairpin bend on the road. The bus reportedly suffered a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The mini bus then overturned on the road, leaving several passengers injured.

Emergency assistance was arranged following the accident, and the injured tourists were taken to the Government Hospital in Pollachi for treatment. Twenty passengers reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.

Kerala Accident: 20 Year Old BBA Student Dies in Crash While Returning Home

The condition of those injured and the extent of their injuries have not been specified in the available information. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.