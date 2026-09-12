The death of a painter in Aryanad, Thiruvananthapuram, wasn't an accident. Police have now confirmed it was murder. The shocking part? The four people arrested are the victim Rahul's own friends. Cops say an argument that broke out while they were all drinking together turned deadly.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have confirmed that the death of a painter, who was found near Kulappada in Aryanad, was a murder. In connection with the incident, Aryanad police have arrested four men, who were all friends of the victim. The accused have been identified as Sajan (40), Subish (26), Arun (38), and Kiran (36), all residents of Uzhamalakkal. The victim, Rahul, was also a painter and was part of their friend circle.

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Rahul was found dead on a road just a day ago. Following this, the police launched an investigation and managed to nab the accused within hours. According to the police, the group was drinking together in a secluded rubber plantation area. During this time, an argument broke out over some family issues and a financial dispute related to a pawned bike.

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The police stated that the argument escalated, and Rahul allegedly tried to attack the others. This provoked the accused, who then brutally beat Rahul to death using a casuarina branch and a hollow brick. The post-mortem confirmed that he died from severe injuries to various parts of his body.

After the murder, the police took the main accused, Sajan, into custody from the crime scene itself. The other accused fled in a car and were attempting to escape to Tamil Nadu by train via Attingal and Kollam. However, with the help of the Cyber Cell, the police tracked them down and arrested them. The police have said that legal proceedings will be initiated against the accused.