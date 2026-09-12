Police are investigating the shocking death of one-year-old twins in Adimali, Idukki. The parents claim the toddlers accidentally drank paint thinner that fell off a slab. Cops have found the chemical container and are now questioning the parents.

The tragic death of one-year-old twins in Adimali, Idukki, has taken a new turn. Their parents, Afsal and Sandra, told the police that the children, Ihan and Rihana, accidentally drank paint thinner. They said a container of thinner, kept on a slab at their Valiyakkattil home, fell down, and the toddlers consumed it. The police, finding the story suspicious, are now questioning the couple.

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During a search of the house, police found the container with the chemical, which they suspect is thinner. Their initial theory is that the chemical might have fallen from the slab, and the children drank it by mistake. However, the police have stated that they need the chemical analysis results to be sure. They said a clear picture will only emerge after they get the chemical test and post-mortem reports. Initially, the police were also looking into whether this could be a case of murder.

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The incident happened on Friday night at Ozhuvathadath, near Irumpupalam in Adimali. It was the father, Afsal, who rushed the children to the hospital after they fell ill. Sadly, one child died at the Adimali Taluk Hospital, while the other passed away at a private hospital in the same town. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.