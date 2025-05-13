MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

Man masturbating at two women on Kolkata bus arrested after video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested in Kolkata on Saturday after he was caught masturbating on a Kolkata bus while looking at two women. He was arrested after the two women recorded the incident and posted it on social media.

May 13 2025
In a shocking incident, a man was arrested in Kolkata on Saturday after he was caught masturbating on a Kolkata bus while looking at two women. He was arrested after the two women recorded the incident and posted it on social media. The man was also seen smiling while he was being recorded. The perverted man, a hawker by profession, was arrested from Shyampukur police station area in the city. The women also allegedly complained to the bus conductor who ignored their plea.

