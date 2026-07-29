A viral Instagram video by two Bengaluru women compares life in a corporate job with that of a full-time content creator. From fixed salaries and office commutes to flexible schedules and freelancing, their honest conversation has resonated widely online.

A light-hearted Instagram video comparing life in a corporate job with that of a full-time content creator has struck a chord with social media users. Shared by Bengaluru-based creators @a.nanyaahh._ and @monsoon.dey, the video features two BBA graduates from Christ University discussing the realities of their career choices. While one works as an analyst at EY, the other has chosen to pursue content creation and freelancing full time. Their candid comparison of income, work routines, flexibility and work-life balance has sparked conversations online about the advantages and challenges of both career paths.

Corporate Job Versus Creator Life

The video features Ananya, who works as an analyst at EY, and Monsoon, a full-time content creator and freelancer. Both are BBA graduates from Christ University, but their careers have taken very different paths.

The duo compare various aspects of their professional lives, highlighting how each career comes with its own advantages and challenges.

Fixed Salary Versus Unpredictable Income

Speaking about income, Ananya says she receives a fixed salary on a fixed date every month.

Monsoon, however, points out that freelancing does not offer the same certainty.

"I don't have a fixed income, and it comes after two or three follow-ups and invoices," she says.

Structured Routine Versus Flexible Schedule

The two also compare how their workdays are organised.

Ananya explains that her work follows a structured routine.

"I know exactly how my day looks. It's very structured, planned and sorted."

In contrast, Monsoon says her schedule depends on the day's priorities.

"I just wake up and decide what's the vibe and deadlines for today."

Office Commute Versus Working From Home

The video also highlights the difference in commuting. While Ananya spends around an hour travelling through Bengaluru traffic to reach her office, Monsoon jokes that her commute is simply "from my bed to the desk".

Discussing work equipment, Ananya says her company provides her with a laptop, whereas Monsoon relies mainly on her phone and a microphone to create content.

Leave, Lunch and Other Perks

The creators also compare workplace benefits.

Ananya says she has to apply for leave in advance, while Monsoon enjoys the flexibility of taking time off without seeking anyone's approval.

Speaking about lunch breaks, Ananya says she looks forward to her scheduled break during office hours. Monsoon, on the other hand, jokes that she eats only if she remembers to.

When asked about the drawbacks of their respective careers, Ananya says corporate life can become stressful because of meetings and deadlines.

Monsoon says content creation can often feel lonely.

"It's more like a lonely affair, just you and your laptop every single day."

Ananya also highlights employee benefits such as paid leave, a free gym membership and health insurance.

For Monsoon, the biggest advantage is flexibility.

"The best thing is the freedom that I have. I can work from anywhere and go on vacation anytime."

When Ananya jokingly asks who would approve such leave, Monsoon replies:

"Bro, no way. Who will say no?"

How Did Social Media React?

The video resonated with many users, who shared their own experiences in the comments section.

One user commented: "Working as a full time senior software developer and part time creator gives you pros and cons of both."

A second user commented: "And we're here juggling both and excited to see where it takes us!."

A third user commented: "The freedom you get being a creator is beyond anything."

The video has sparked conversations about the realities of modern careers, with many users pointing out that both corporate jobs and content creation come with unique rewards and challenges. While a corporate career offers financial stability and structured employee benefits, freelancing provides flexibility and independence, making the choice largely dependent on an individual's priorities, career goals and lifestyle.