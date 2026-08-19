A father in Karnataka's Yadgiri district allegedly threw his nine-year-old daughter and two-year-old son into a canal following a family dispute. Police and fire personnel launched a search operation, while the third child was rescued and handed over to her mother.

A family dispute has turned tragic in Yadgiri district, where a father allegedly threw two of his children into a canal following a quarrel with his wife. The incident took place in Gogi village of Shahapur taluk and has left the local community shocked. The two children, a nine-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy, are feared dead, while police and fire department personnel have launched a search operation in the canal.

What Happened?

The accused has been identified as Shantappa Biradar, a resident of Ganganal village. According to reports, Shantappa and his wife had been having frequent disagreements.

On Thursday, Shantappa allegedly took his three children on his motorcycle. When he reached a canal near Gogi village, he allegedly threw his nine-year-old daughter, Sanvi, and his two-year-old son, Srujan, into the water.

He then allegedly took his other daughter with him to Yadgiri. In a further disturbing development, Shantappa himself reportedly called the police and informed them about what he had allegedly done.

Gogi police immediately reached the spot. The third child, who was with Shantappa, was rescued and handed over to her mother.

District SP Speaks On Incident

Yadgiri District Superintendent of Police Prithvik Shankar spoke to the media about the incident.

"The accused, Shantappa, brought his three children on a bike and threw two of them into the canal. He himself called us to report the crime. The search operation was difficult because it was night. Currently, the fire department and police are continuously searching the canal. A murder case will be registered as soon as the children's bodies are found," he said.

Search Operation Underway

The search for the two children was hampered by darkness, with police and fire department personnel continuing their efforts to locate them in the canal.

Authorities are yet to recover the children's bodies. Police have registered a case at Gogi police station and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The motive behind the alleged act is also being investigated. Preliminary reports suggest that the family dispute may have played a role, but authorities are yet to establish the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

The incident has left residents of the village shocked, while the children's mother is facing an unimaginable loss.