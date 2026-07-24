A video of a newborn gripping a doctor's stethoscope moments after birth has gone viral, leaving social media users amused and touched. The baby appears to hold on tightly to stethoscope as staff attend to the newborn. While some viewers called it a sign of a future doctor, others joked about the baby's strong grip, gym skills and career choice.

A newborn baby has become the star of a viral video after grabbing a doctor's stethoscope moments after birth. The little one's surprisingly firm grip on the medical instrument has left social media users amused, with many joking that the baby has already chosen a career. The clip shows the newborn holding on to the doctor's stethoscope while medical staff attend to the baby. The unusual moment quickly caught the attention of viewers, who filled the comments with jokes, laughter and messages of affection.

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'Future doctor' jokes flood comments

Many users were quick to imagine the baby becoming a doctor when they grow up. Several joked that the newborn had started preparing for the NEET medical entrance exam from the very first day of life.

One user joked, "Indian parents - mera beta doctor banega," while another wrote that the baby was a "future MBBS doctor" already handling a present-day doctor.

Others took the joke further, saying the baby had already "chosen his profession" and was ready to begin NEET preparation. Some even joked that the newborn had passed the exam before being born.

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Baby's strong grip gets attention

The baby's firm hold also became a major talking point. Some users compared the newborn to 'Baahubali', while others joked that the little one was already building muscles or had been working out in the womb.

Comments included jokes about the baby being a gym enthusiast, a bodybuilder and even a "strongest man" in the making. One person humorously said the baby had grabbed the stethoscope as if it were a gym weight.

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Amid the jokes, several viewers simply called the moment cute and heartwarming, sharing heart emojis and wishing the baby well.

Some viewers also pointed out that newborns can have a strong grasp reflex, which may explain why a baby can tightly hold an object placed in its hand. However, the exact circumstances of the video and when or where it was recorded could not be independently verified.

Despite the questions, the clip continues to draw attention online, with viewers enjoying the baby's unexpected first encounter with a stethoscope.

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