A Reddit post about a Bengaluru salon reportedly generating ₹2 lakh in monthly revenue and earning its owner ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh has sparked an online debate. Users discussed salon businesses, tea shops, investments and the appeal of traditional businesses.

A casual conversation at a Bengaluru salon has sparked an interesting discussion on Reddit about the earning potential of seemingly simple offline businesses. A Reddit user shared how her friend, while getting a haircut at a salon in HSR Layout, casually asked the barber about the business and was surprised to learn how much the salon owner could potentially earn in a month. The post has since prompted users to discuss the economics of salons, barbershops, tea shops and other traditional businesses.

According to the Reddit post, the salon reportedly generates around ₹2 lakh in monthly revenue. After accounting for rent, salaries and commissions, the owner was said to take home around ₹80,000 to ₹1 lakh in a good month.

The post also revealed that the owner had started out as a barber before eventually opening more outlets. He now reportedly operates four shops.

Bengaluru Salon Business Model Gets Attention

The Reddit user compared the salon business with the kind of startup ideas often discussed in the technology sector.

She said she was thinking about SaaS ideas that could require several months and significant investment to launch, while a relatively straightforward offline business appeared to be generating steady income.

The observation prompted her to ask whether others had ever come across a simple offline business and wondered why more people were not pursuing it.

The post also mentioned a momo shop in Delhi as another example of a seemingly simple business that can attract significant customer demand.

Reddit Users Debate Offline Business Opportunities

The post sparked a discussion about the potential of traditional businesses and why they can sometimes generate stable income despite appearing less glamorous than technology startups.

One user commented: "Everyone is doing this. That is basic common sense in the barber community. That's the entire business model of Javed Habib and the old short hair stylist aunty, right there."

Another user highlighted the stability of such businesses, saying: "Most boring business generates the most stable income."

Chai Shop Revenue Leaves User Surprised

Another Reddit user shared an example from their locality involving a tea shop.

The user claimed the shop sells around 600 to 800 cups of tea a day, with each cup priced between ₹20 and ₹35. According to the user, the small but popular shop could generate monthly revenue of around ₹5 lakh to ₹6 lakh from tea alone.

The user added that revenue could be significantly higher when sales of cigarettes, paan masala and other food items were included.

The comment read: "Even I was looking at sales of a chai shop in my locality. Sales average 6 to 800 cups a day, with each costing around ₹20-₹35. It’s a premium shop, like a small shop, but it’s very popular so it sells at a premium. Even without accounting for cigarettes and other items, it easily generates revenue of around ₹5-6,00,000 per month. Including all Paan masala cigarettes and other food items, it goes far beyond usual.."

Bengaluru Salon Owner Shares A Different Perspective

While several users focused on the potential of offline businesses, one Reddit user with direct experience in the salon industry pointed out that setting up and operating a salon can require substantial investment, particularly in competitive locations.

The user claimed to own two salon franchises in Whitefield and said the business can require an investment of ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.

The user commented: "I own 2 salon franchise in whitefield …To answer your question- Why thisnt everyone doing this ? This needs a investment of 50l to 1cr and very competitive business in good locations."

Why Simple Offline Businesses Attract Entrepreneurs

The discussion highlights how traditional businesses such as salons, barbershops and tea shops continue to attract entrepreneurs despite the rise of technology-driven startups.

A salon can generate recurring revenue from haircuts, grooming services and other treatments, while established locations can benefit from regular customers and repeat business. However, profitability can vary significantly depending on rent, staff costs, commissions, location, competition, customer footfall and the initial investment required.

The Reddit discussion also serves as a reminder that revenue figures shared online are individual claims and may not represent the actual profitability of every salon, tea shop or offline business.

For many aspiring entrepreneurs, however, the appeal remains clear: businesses that appear ordinary on the surface can potentially generate consistent income when they have the right location, customer base and operating model.