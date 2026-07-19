A viral video showing a man, claimed to be a bank manager, locking the branch gate after office hours has triggered a debate over toxic work culture. Staff members are heard asking to leave, but the manager allegedly insists they stay until work is finished. The bank, branch and location remain unverified.

A video circulating widely on social media has reignited the debate over workplace pressure in India's banking sector. The clip allegedly shows a bank manager locking the branch's main gate after office hours to stop employees from leaving before pending work was completed. The exact bank, branch and city where the incident reportedly took place have not been confirmed independently. There has also been no official response from the bank or the authorities regarding the viral video.

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Video shows employees asking to leave

In the viral clip, a man said to be the branch manager is seen standing near the entrance before locking the main gate with a padlock.

Employees can be heard telling him that office hours have ended and requesting permission to leave. However, the manager allegedly refuses, saying nobody will be allowed to go home until the remaining work is completed.

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One employee is heard arguing that overtime is not compulsory. Despite the objection, the manager appears to ignore the request, locks the gate and walks back inside the branch.

The authenticity of the video and the claims made alongside it have not been independently verified.

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Social media users criticise alleged incident

The video quickly drew strong reactions online, with many users calling the alleged incident an example of toxic work culture.

Several people questioned whether employees could legally be stopped from leaving their workplace after official working hours. Others urged the Reserve Bank of India and the concerned authorities to investigate the matter if the video is found to be genuine.

Some users also highlighted the workload faced by employees in public sector banks, saying staff often deal with heavy pressure due to manpower shortages and increasing responsibilities.

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Humour and legal claims flood social media

Alongside criticism, the video also sparked humorous comments. One user joked that it looked like a "low-budget Money Heist", while another quipped that they would simply stay inside until everyone went home together.

Others suggested that if employees were being made to work beyond office hours, they should receive overtime pay.

Some social media users claimed that preventing an employee from leaving a workplace against their wishes could amount to wrongful confinement under Indian law. However, those legal claims have not been independently verified.

The viral video has raised concerns about long working hours and workplace stress in the banking sector. At present, key details remain unclear, including the identity of the bank, the branch location and when the incident took place. Until these facts are officially confirmed, the claims surrounding the video should be treated with caution.

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