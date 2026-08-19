A video showing a ginger vendor washing produce in a muddy roadside puddle on Mangaluru's Bikarnakatte-Kaikamba road has sparked food hygiene concerns. Commuters have urged authorities to take action and ensure vendors follow basic food safety standards.

A video showing a ginger vendor washing his produce in a muddy puddle along the Bikarnakatte-Kaikamba road has sparked concerns over food hygiene and public health. The incident has drawn strong reactions from commuters and pedestrians, with many questioning the safety of food items being sold on the roadside. While street vendors are an important part of the local food economy, residents have urged authorities to ensure that basic hygiene standards are followed when handling produce meant for public consumption.

The vendor was reportedly seen using stagnant, muddy water collected in a roadside pothole to clean ginger before displaying it for sale. The incident has raised concerns that produce washed in visibly contaminated water could be exposed to dirt, bacteria and other pollutants.

Concerns Over Food Hygiene

People who witnessed the incident expressed disgust and concern over the practice, particularly because the ginger was being prepared for sale using water from a roadside puddle.

Food safety experts and health authorities generally advise vendors to use clean water when washing food items. Using stagnant or visibly contaminated water can potentially transfer harmful microorganisms and other contaminants to food.

Commuters and pedestrians have called on the authorities to inspect the area and take appropriate action against vendors who fail to maintain basic food safety and hygiene standards.

Social Media Reactions

The incident has also triggered a debate on social media, with users expressing anger over the alleged lack of hygiene.

One user commented: "The man was washing ginger in dirty water but he was saying it is rain water. But people go in the water with sandles and all. For Profit they are playing with humans health."

Another user said: "Very sad and disgusting. Imagine the rest of the items we buy from the market and eat ? How do these people get it god knows."

However, not everyone viewed the incident in the same way. One user pointed out that ginger is a root vegetable and needs to be washed and peeled before consumption.

The user commented: "There’s mud on ginger anyways. It’s grown under ground. There’s no question that this is bad hygiene but nobody should be consuming ginger without washing and peeling anyways."

Calls For Action Against Unhygienic Practices

While some social media users highlighted the need to wash and peel ginger before consumption, others maintained that vendors should still follow basic hygiene practices while handling food for sale.

The incident has renewed concerns over roadside food hygiene in Mangaluru, particularly the use of potentially contaminated water for cleaning vegetables and other produce. Residents have urged civic and food safety authorities to inspect such vending points and ensure that food sold to the public is handled in a clean and hygienic manner.