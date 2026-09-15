A man was allegedly attacked with a sword in Bengaluru's Begihalli after a group of drunk men demanded egg rice at a roadside eatery. The Bannerghatta police have registered an FIR and are examining CCTV footage to trace the accused.

The menace of rowdyism and criminal activity continues to raise concerns in Bengaluru, with street-side vendors and small shop owners often facing threats and violence. In another shocking incident on the outskirts of the city, a man was allegedly attacked with a sword after a group of drunk men demanded egg rice at a roadside eatery. The incident took place in Begihalli, under the Bannerghatta police station limits in Anekal taluk, after the shop owner told the group that the food had run out.

Attacked With A Sword For Saying 'No Egg Rice'

The incident took place in Begihalli, within the Bannerghatta police station limits in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to reports, a group of men allegedly attacked a man with a sword after being told that egg rice was no longer available at the eatery.

Drunk Gang Arrived Late At Night

A man identified as Kanakaraju and his associates allegedly arrived at the shop in an auto-rickshaw late at night. The group was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and demanded egg rice from the shop owner.

By then, the owner was closing the shop as the food had run out. He informed the group that egg rice was no longer available. However, the men allegedly refused to accept his response and insisted that the dish be prepared for them.

The group reportedly argued with and threatened the shop owner, creating a commotion at the eatery.

Innocent Man Attacked With Sword

As the situation escalated, the shop owner reportedly closed the establishment. The group then allegedly turned its attention to Manjunath, a painter who was working at a nearby shop.

In a sudden attack, Kanakaraju and his associates allegedly assaulted Manjunath with a sword. He suffered severe injuries to his hand and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

FIR Registered

An FIR has been registered at the Bannerghatta police station in connection with the incident. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and videos recorded on mobile phones by local residents to identify and trace the accused.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of street vendors, small business owners and other workers who may face threats or violence while carrying out their daily work.

Police are expected to take further action after examining the available footage and recording statements from those involved.