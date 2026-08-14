A Thar driver allegedly ran his vehicle over a bus driver following an argument on Motichur flyover on the Haridwar-Rishikesh road on Thursday evening. The bus driver was injured and taken to hospital, while the Thar driver fled the spot. Police have registered a case at Raiwala police station and are examining the viral video.

A bus driver was injured after a Thar driver allegedly ran his vehicle over him following an argument on Motichur flyover on the Haridwar-Rishikesh road in Uttarakhand on Thursday evening. The incident reportedly began when the bus and Thar narrowly avoided a collision during an overtaking attempt while travelling across the flyover. The bus driver then stopped and asked the Thar driver to drive carefully, reportedly warning him that careless driving could lead to a serious accident.

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Argument turns violent

According to the complaint, the exchange soon turned into an argument. During the confrontation, the Thar driver allegedly suddenly accelerated and struck the bus driver and others before driving over him, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

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The incident caused panic among people in the area. The bus driver suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital by people nearby. He is currently undergoing treatment.

The Thar driver allegedly fled the spot immediately after the incident.

A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media and is being widely shared. The footage reportedly shows the Thar hitting the bus driver during the confrontation as several people can be seen surrounding the vehicle.

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Police investigate video

The incident is reportedly from the Raiwala police station area. A case has been registered at Raiwala police station, and police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are examining the viral video to establish exactly what happened before and during the alleged attack. They are also checking CCTV footage from cameras installed around the flyover and nearby areas.

Police are trying to identify the Thar driver and trace the vehicle. They are also investigating who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The exact reason for the argument and whether there were any other factors behind the confrontation are also being examined.

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Road safety concerns raised

The incident has raised fresh concerns about aggressive behaviour on busy roads and the way minor disputes between drivers can quickly escalate.

A disagreement that reportedly began after a near collision ended with one driver allegedly using his vehicle against another person. The incident has shocked people because it took place on a busy flyover used by vehicles travelling between Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Police are expected to get a clearer picture of the incident after identifying and questioning the accused driver. Further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

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