Sugriva, weighing 5,850 kg, has emerged as the heaviest elephant in the 2026 Mysuru Dasara squad, surpassing Srikanta by 60 kg. The second batch of three elephants arrived in Mysuru ahead of the grand Jamboo Savari.

The excitement surrounding the world-famous Mysuru Dasara is building up, with preparations for the grand celebrations already underway. The elephants selected to participate in the iconic Jamboo Savari procession are also being prepared for the festival. As part of the preparations, the second batch of elephants underwent a weight check at the Sai Ram Weighing Centre on Dhanvantri Road. The exercise revealed a surprise, with 44-year-old Sugriva emerging as the heaviest elephant in the 2026 Dasara squad.

Here Are The Elephant Weights

This year's weight check brought attention to Sugriva, who weighed an impressive 5,850 kg. He has now overtaken Srikanta to become the heaviest elephant in the Dasara squad.

The weights of the three elephants in the second batch are:

Sugriva: 5,850 kg

Chaitra: 3,295 kg

Roopa: 3,260 kg

Until now, Srikanta was the heaviest elephant in the squad, weighing 5,790 kg. Sugriva, at 5,850 kg, has now surpassed him by 60 kg.

Dasara Squad Strength Now At 12

A total of 12 elephants have been selected for the 2026 Mysuru Dasara festival. The second batch of three elephants arrived in the cultural capital of Karnataka on the auspicious occasion of the Gauri-Ganesha festival.

The first batch, comprising Dhananjaya, Mahendra, Ekalavya, Prashanta, Gopi, Srirama, Srikanta, Lakshmi and Kaveri, arrived two weeks ago. The elephants are staying at their camp on the Mysuru Palace grounds and undergoing training every morning and evening on the city's roads.

The second batch includes Sugriva from the Dubare camp, 50-year-old Roopa from the Doddaharave camp and Chaitra from the Rampura camp. All three elephants have participated in Dasara celebrations in the past.

The main howdah elephant, Captain Abhimanyu, is expected to arrive in the first week of October. He will lead the Jamboo Savari procession as the Nishane elephant.

Traditional Welcome At The Palace

The three elephants arrived from the forest in trucks on Sunday evening. They were given a traditional welcome with a puja ceremony near the Jayamarthanda Gate of the Mysuru Palace. Elephants from the first batch, including Mahendra and Ekalavya, were also present to welcome the new arrivals.

Priest Prahlad Rao performed a special puja during which the elephants' feet were washed, turmeric and kumkum were applied, and they were decorated with chrysanthemum flowers.

Following the puja, the elephants were offered their favourite foods, including sugarcane, jaggery, grass, modak, kadubu and panchakajjaya.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr I.B. Prabhugowda, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Yashma Machamma, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subrahmanya, and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) Chandrashekhar and Rajendra were present at the event. They officially welcomed the elephants by showering flowers on them.

Srikanta And Ekalavya Chosen For Private Durbar

For the private Dasara rituals conducted by the royal family at the Mysuru Palace, Srikanta has been chosen as the 'Pattada Aane', or the main royal elephant, while Ekalavya has been selected as the 'Nishane Aane', the insignia-bearing elephant.

Pramodadevi Wadiyar of the royal family selected the two elephants for the roles. This is the second time that Srikanta, who came from the forest to the city, has been chosen as the Pattada Aane.

Similarly, Ekalavya has been selected as the Nishane Aane for the second time.

The two elephants will participate in the private Dasara rituals led by royal family member and Member of Parliament Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.