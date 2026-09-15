The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has opposed the removal of statutory safety rules for women working night shifts. The union has demanded the withdrawal of the amendment and restoration of transport and security safeguards.

The Karnataka government's decision to remove several statutory safety and security safeguards for women working night shifts has sparked strong opposition from the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU). The union has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, arguing that the move could put women employees at greater risk and reduce employers' accountability for their safety.

The amendment, notified as the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2026, omits Clauses 25(1)(h) to 25(1)(o), which contain provisions related to the transportation, security and emergency assistance of women working night shifts. KITU has described the move as “anti-people” and urged the government to restore the safeguards.

Key Safety Rules Removed

According to KITU, the omitted provisions covered several measures intended to protect women employees during their commute to and from work at night.

Mandatory Driver Verification: Employers were required to obtain drivers' biodata and conduct pre-employment checks of their antecedents. For outsourced drivers, companies had to ensure that the service provider carried out these checks.

Authorised Pick-Up And Drop-Off Routes: The rules required companies to establish official pick-up and drop-off routes through their supervisory offices. Changes to drivers, routes or shifts were also subject to prior communication with the relevant supervisors or employees.

Protection Of Personal Details: The provisions required companies to protect women's telephone numbers, mobile numbers, email IDs and residential addresses from being disclosed to unauthorised persons.

First Pick-Up, Last Drop Restriction: Companies were required to select routes in a manner that ensured no woman employee was the first person picked up or the last person dropped off during night travel.

Security Guards: The rules provided for security guards at workplaces and in night-shift vehicles when women employees were picked up first or dropped off last.

Random Vehicle Checks: Designated supervisors of companies or service providers were required to conduct random checks of vehicles operating on various routes, wherever possible.

Control Room And Travel Desk: Establishments were required to maintain a control room or travel desk to monitor the movement of vehicles transporting women employees.

Emergency Assistance Mechanism: The provisions included an emergency mechanism through which women employees could contact the concerned authorities and seek immediate assistance in case of danger.

Fewer Statutory Safeguards, Greater Concerns For Women

KITU has raised concerns about the impact of the amendment on women working in Karnataka's IT and ITeS sectors, where late-night shifts are common.

The union said safe transportation and effective security arrangements were essential for women to participate equally in the workforce. It argued that removing the statutory safeguards could place greater responsibility on individual employees while weakening employers' accountability for their safety.

KITU has maintained that these protections should be strengthened rather than diluted, particularly for women who travel during late-night hours when public transport options may be limited.

What Is KITU Demanding?

KITU General Secretary Suhas Adiga demanded the immediate withdrawal of the amendment and the restoration of all statutory safety measures governing women's night-shift transportation and security.

“The government cannot compromise on women's safety at any cost. The amendment that cancels Clauses (h) to (o) of Section 25(1) must be withdrawn immediately. All statutory safety measures for women's night-shift transport and security must be restored,” Adiga said.

The union has also urged employees in the IT and related sectors to unite and pressure the government to reinstate the safeguards.

The amendment and KITU's opposition have brought renewed attention to the safety and security of women employees working late-night shifts in Karnataka.