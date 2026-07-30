Bengaluru Police have registered a case after CCTV footage captured two men allegedly scattering iron nails on busy roads to puncture vehicle tyres and profit from repairs. The suspected 'puncture mafia' targeted commuters on MES Ring Road.

A notorious 'puncture mafia' operating in Bengaluru has finally been exposed after CCTV cameras captured its members allegedly scattering iron nails on busy roads to damage vehicle tyres and profit from puncture repairs. The gang is accused of targeting unsuspecting commuters travelling to offices, hospitals, schools and markets, forcing them to seek immediate assistance at nearby puncture repair shops, many of which were reportedly operated by the same individuals behind the scam. The shocking footage has prompted swift action from the Bengaluru Traffic Police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and arrest those involved.

CCTV Captures Miscreants in the Act

According to the police, the gang scattered half-inch and one-inch iron nails on some of Bengaluru's busiest roads. Once a bike or car suffered a puncture, stranded motorists would search for the nearest repair shop, only to end up at establishments allegedly run by the culprits themselves.

CCTV footage clearly shows two men riding a red motorcycle and casually throwing nails onto the road as they pass through the area. The footage has become a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Police Use Magnets to Collect Nails

After obtaining the CCTV footage, the Bengaluru Traffic Police immediately launched an operation at the spot. Officers used a large magnetic rod to sweep the road and recover the scattered nails.

The magnet collected several kilograms of iron nails, confirming that they had been deliberately strewn across the road rather than accidentally dropped. Based on the evidence, the police registered a formal case and intensified their investigation.

Commuters Targeted on MES Ring Road

The incidents were repeatedly reported on MES Ring Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Jalahalli Traffic Police Station. Investigators believe the gang's sole motive was to generate business for its puncture repair shops.

The racket caused significant inconvenience to daily commuters, led to traffic congestion and increased the risk of road accidents. According to reports, around four to five vehicles suffered punctures on this stretch every day. Local residents and motorists had raised concerns on several occasions before the police took action.

Case Registered Following Victim's Complaint

The breakthrough came after a complainant, Chandrashekhar, approached the Jalahalli Traffic Police Station. He reported that on 17 April 2026, his vehicle's tyre was punctured by an iron nail on MES Road. When he visited a nearby puncture repair shop, he was allegedly charged an unusually high amount for the repair.

Acting on his complaint, the police reviewed CCTV footage from the area, identified the suspicious activity and registered a case. Efforts are now under way to trace the accused and initiate legal proceedings against them.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Issue Public Advisory

The Bengaluru Traffic Police also shared details of the incident on social media.

"They were scattering nails on the road. The evidence has been captured by our CCTV cameras. Two individuals riding a red motorcycle were recorded intentionally throwing nails. A case has been registered based on ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) footage," the police said.

The department has urged citizens to report any suspicious activity through the BTP ASTraM app or by dialling 112 in case of emergencies.

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