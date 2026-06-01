Bengaluru Police have responded after a viral video allegedly showed a group of youths brandishing weapons and violating traffic rules near St. Alphonsus School on Davis Road. Authorities said appropriate action will be taken following the incident.

A shocking incident of alleged rowdyism near a school junction in Bengaluru has sparked concern among residents after a video showing a group of youths engaged in a public confrontation went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday morning near St. Alphonsus School on Davis Road, where several youths were seen involved in a heated altercation while allegedly displaying a deadly weapon and openly violating traffic rules. The video has reignited concerns about public safety, law and order, and reckless behaviour on the city's roads.

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According to a local resident who shared the video online, the incident occurred at around 7:30 am near Ghousia Tea Hotel at Lucky Junction. Residents claim that similar incidents of rowdyism have become increasingly common in the area, particularly around tea stalls and nearby cigarette shops.

Viral Video, Raises Safety Concerns

According to eyewitness accounts, eight youths arrived at the location on two scooters, with four people riding on each vehicle. None of them were reportedly wearing helmets, and traffic regulations were allegedly ignored.

The situation escalated into a heated argument, after which one of the youths was allegedly seen brandishing a large weapon in public. The incident reportedly created panic among local residents, commuters and parents accompanying children to nearby schools.

As the area is surrounded by educational institutions, shops and busy roads, residents expressed concern that such behaviour poses a serious threat to public safety.

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Residents Seek Immediate Police Action

Local residents have urged the authorities to identify those involved and take strict action. They pointed out that the entire incident may have been captured by Bengaluru City Police CCTV cameras as well as private surveillance cameras installed by nearby businesses.

Citizens have requested the police to examine the available footage and identify the individuals involved. Several residents argued that incidents involving weapon intimidation and public nuisance should not be treated as minor disturbances.

Police Respond to Complaint

Following the circulation of the video on social media, Bengaluru City Police responded to the complaint.

The police stated: "Information about the incident has been received and appropriate action will be taken immediately."

Residents are now awaiting further action and the outcome of the investigation.

Social Media Reacts

The video triggered strong reactions online, with many users expressing concern about law and order and public safety in Bengaluru.

One user commented: "Such incidents are almost daily affairs in most parts of Bangalore. The Police just do not act, and just sleep over. If only such tendencies are nipped off in bud, can there be some law and order."

Second user commented: "Lawlessness is on rise, public please do not get into arguments or in road rage. Save yourselves, law and order doesn’t care and Carelessly ignoring or sleeping."