HSR Layout Police arrested a BCA graduate from Tamil Nadu for allegedly stealing from mobile shops after learning burglary techniques through YouTube videos. Police recovered electronics worth Rs. 20 lakh, including 11 mobile phones, nine laptops and two tablets.

The HSR Layout Police have arrested a 25-year-old BCA graduate from Tamil Nadu for allegedly carrying out a series of mobile shop thefts after learning burglary techniques through YouTube videos. The accused, identified as Sathya alias Sathya, was tracked down following an extensive investigation involving the analysis of footage from nearly 600 CCTV cameras and a 350 km police chase. Police recovered stolen property worth approximately Rs. 20 lakh, including mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

BCA Graduate Arrested for Mobile Shop Theft

According to the police, Sathya, a native of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, was arrested in connection with a recent burglary at a mobile shop near HSR Layout.

Police said stolen items worth around Rs. 20 lakh, including 11 mobile phones, nine laptops and two tablets, were recovered from the accused.

Officials said the arrest was made after investigators gathered technical evidence and traced the suspect's movements.

Learnt Theft Techniques Through YouTube

Police said Sathya has a criminal background, with a theft case already registered against him in Tamil Nadu.

Although he is a BCA graduate, he was reportedly unemployed and allegedly turned to theft as an easy way to earn money.

According to the investigation, he watched YouTube videos to learn how to break into mobile shops and allegedly used those methods to carry out the thefts.

In the latest incident, police alleged that Sathya broke open the lock of a mobile shop owned by Venkatesh near HSR Layout and stole 11 mobile phones.

Footage From Nearly 600 CCTV Cameras Examined

A special team led by Inspector Dharmegowda and Sub-Inspector Shivashankar launched an investigation to identify the accused.

Officials said the team examined footage from nearly 600 CCTV cameras along the route between Bengaluru and Chennai before identifying the suspect.

Based on the leads obtained during the investigation, the police pursued the accused for around 350 km before apprehending him.

Accused Allegedly Confessed During Interrogation

According to police sources, Sathya allegedly admitted to committing the theft during interrogation.

"I felt like stealing. That is why I stole the mobile phones," the accused reportedly told investigators.

Police said further investigation into the case is under way.