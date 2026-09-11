Delhi CM Rekha Gupta directed the DCW to enhance its online complaint system and run awareness campaigns on cybercrime and POCSO. She also met with the DCPCR to discuss child safety, the 'Child Begging Free Delhi' campaign, and HPV awareness.

CM directs DCW on women's safety, cybercrime awareness

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to strengthen its online complaint system and expand awareness campaigns on cybercrime, POCSO and women’s safety.

Speaking at a meeting at Janseva Sadan, Gupta said laws alone cannot ensure the safety of women and girls unless they are aware of their rights and know how to seek help.

Focus on Cybercrime and POCSO Awareness

She called for awareness drives in schools and colleges on online harassment, cyber fraud, misuse of social media and other digital crimes. The Commission should also ensure that girls are aware of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the mechanisms available to report abuse and harassment.

Gupta also stressed the need to improve awareness and access to free HPV vaccination among eligible adolescent girls, particularly those from disadvantaged families, to help prevent cervical cancer.

Strengthening Complaint Systems and Support Centres

On the complaint system, she said women should have a simple and reliable way to report cases involving domestic violence, trafficking, sexual exploitation and harassment, while also being able to track the progress of their complaints.

The Chief Minister also asked the Commission to review facilities at One Stop Centres (Sakhi) and government and NGO-run women’s institutions. She said women in these facilities should receive proper medical care, counselling, legal assistance and rehabilitation in a safe environment.

The meeting was attended by DCW Chairperson Lata Gupta, Commission members and senior officials.

Focus on Child Safety and Protection

Meanwhile, in a post shared on X, Gupta said she also held a meeting with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on the safety, protection and future of children.

आज दिल्ली बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग के साथ बच्चों की सुरक्षा, संरक्षण और बेहतर भविष्य को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण बैठक की। Child Begging Free Delhi अभियान को NGOs, CSOs और RWAs की सक्रिय भागीदारी से और गति दी जाएगी। स्कूलों में POCSO और HPV awareness पर विशेष फोकस रहेगा। स्कूल स्टाफ, वाहन… pic.twitter.com/DUfegmVGiN — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 11, 2026

“Today, I held an important meeting with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding the safety, protection, and better future of children. The Child Begging Free Delhi campaign will be further accelerated with active participation from NGOs, CSOs, and RWAs. Special focus will be on POCSO and HPV awareness in schools,” Gupta said.

School Safety and Rehabilitation Measures

She said police verification of school staff, vehicle drivers and support personnel would be conducted, along with regular reviews of arrangements at anganwadi centres, Palna Centres and Child Care Institutions (CCIs).

“Police verification of school staff, vehicle drivers, and support personnel, along with regular reviews of arrangements at anganwadi centers, Palna Centres, and CCIs, will also be conducted. Education, skills, employment, and After Care will be strengthened for children coming out of CCIs, so that they can stand on their own feet and move towards a self-reliant life,” she said.

Gupta said the Commission’s role should extend beyond responding to complaints and focus equally on awareness, prevention, assistance and timely grievance redressal.

“Ensuring that every child in Delhi gets safety, respect, and full opportunities to progress is our responsibility and priority. The meeting was attended by Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Shri Om Prakash Vyas ji, along with relevant officials,” she said.

(ANI)