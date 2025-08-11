Image Credit : Getty

Never share personal info like bank account numbers, OTPs, ATM PINs, or Aadhaar numbers. Some scammers pose as bank employees and ask for details. Don't trust them. Real bank employees never ask for OTPs.

Beware of phishing emails and fake messages

Don't click on messages or emails saying “Your account is blocked” or “You've received a gift.” Opening unknown links can lead to scams. Some links can install malware.