Karnataka has stepped up scrutiny of spice and masala products following the FSSAI's ban on hing powder from Everest and Laljee Godhoo. The state Food Safety Department will collect samples and test them for harmful chemicals and artificial colours.

India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has banned the sale of hing (asafoetida) powder manufactured by two major companies, Everest Food Products Pvt. Ltd. and Laljee Godhoo (LG), with immediate effect. The action follows laboratory tests that reportedly found samples from both brands to be of substandard quality and not compliant with prescribed food safety standards. FSSAI confirmed the action through an official post on its social media channels.

Spotlight Now On All Spices

Following the action against the two hing brands, the Food Safety and Quality Department in Karnataka has decided to step up testing of other spices and masala powders available in the market.

Concerns have been raised over the alleged presence of chemicals, including ethylene oxide (ETO), as well as artificial colours exceeding permissible limits in some spice products. Taking the matter seriously, the Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department has written to the central FSSAI, seeking clear and stringent standards governing the use of such substances in spices.

Samples Being Collected For Laboratory Tests

The central FSSAI has responded to Karnataka's request and issued a high alert. The state department is now preparing to collect samples of spice products from various companies across Karnataka for detailed laboratory testing.

The department has warned that companies found manufacturing or selling substandard or unsafe spice products could face strict legal action. If laboratory tests detect harmful chemicals or artificial colours above permissible limits, action will be taken against the companies concerned in accordance with food safety regulations.