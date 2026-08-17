Karnataka has intensified food safety enforcement, inspecting 1,849 establishments and collecting over 2,400 samples. The drive targets hotels and eateries, with fines imposed for unhygienic conditions, following a complaint in Mangaluru.

Food safety enforcement has been intensified across Karnataka, with inspections conducted at 1,849 establishments and more than 2,400 food samples collected and sent for laboratory testing. According to Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader, the Food Safety Division of the Department of Food Safety and Drugs Administration has undertaken special enforcement activities across the state to ensure food hygiene and safety.

Minister Details Statewide Inspections

"Statewide inspections were conducted at 629 hotels serving backwards-class communities, during which 1,860 food samples were collected and submitted for laboratory analysis," Khader said.

He added that inspections were also carried out at 331 hotels functioning under the Department of Social Welfare, from which 556 food samples were collected and sent for testing.

"Inspections were conducted at 889 food establishments located at 186 bus stations. Notices were issued to 206 establishments where unhygienic conditions were found, and a total fine of Rs 55,000 was imposed on the spot," the minister said.

Mangaluru Incident Sparks Drive

The statewide drive comes a day after food safety officials conducted a surprise inspection at a global fast-food outlet in Mangaluru following a customer complaint alleging that an online order contained spoiled and foul-smelling chicken.

Officials inspected the outlet's kitchen, storeroom and cold storage facilities and sealed its godown.

Food samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing. Further legal and administrative action will be decided after the laboratory reports are received. The enforcement drive was subsequently expanded across Mysuru city and further investigation is underway.