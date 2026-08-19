Karnataka's Food Safety Department has issued notices to 206 food outlets at bus stands during a statewide inspection drive. Lab tests also found nine shawarma samples and one kebab sample unsafe, while several dhabas and warehouses faced action.

The Food Safety and Drug Control Department has launched a massive inspection drive across Karnataka, targeting kitchens in hostels and Anganwadis, as well as food outlets operating at bus stands and along state highways. The department has inspected hundreds of establishments, collected thousands of food samples for laboratory analysis and issued notices to outlets found violating hygiene standards. Officials have also taken action against dhabas, warehouses and other food businesses following inspections and complaints related to food safety.

The department has so far inspected 629 Backward Classes hostels and 331 Social Welfare Department hostels. During the inspections, officials collected 1,860 food samples from Backward Classes hostels and 556 samples from Social Welfare Department hostels for testing.

The inspection drive also covered 603 Anganwadi centres, from which 549 food samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis.

The drive further covered 889 food outlets across 186 bus stands in the state. Notices were issued to 206 outlets for failing to maintain proper hygiene standards. According to officials from the Food Safety and Drug Control Department, a spot fine of ₹55,000 was also collected.

Raids On 99 Dhabas

Five special investigation teams from the department conducted raids and inspections at 99 dhabas located along various state highways. Establishments where violations or shortcomings were found were fined a total of ₹3,67,500.

Cases Against 44 Warehouses

Across Karnataka, officials inspected 236 food business warehouses. Eight warehouses were fined a total of ₹1.97 lakh for failing to maintain proper hygiene standards.

Officials also said that the process of filing cases against 44 warehouses for violating provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act is underway before the Additional District Commissioner's court.

Poor-Quality Milk Detected

Officials collected 25 samples of milk and milk products entering Karnataka from neighbouring states. Following laboratory analysis, one sample was found to be of poor quality.

Shawarma And Kebab Samples Found Unsafe

Following complaints regarding unhygienic preparation and the use of artificial colours in shawarma and kebabs, the department collected 41 shawarma samples and 21 kebab samples for testing.

Laboratory reports have now been received, with nine shawarma samples and one kebab sample found to be "unsafe" for consumption.

‘Watch Teams’ To Monitor Food Quality

Health Minister UT Khader said it is not possible for the Food Safety Department alone to monitor hotels and food businesses across the state on a daily basis. To strengthen monitoring, he announced plans to form inspection teams, or 'Watch Teams', in urban areas.

The teams will comprise senior citizens who will receive complaints from the public and assist authorities in identifying violations and taking action against food businesses that fail to comply with food safety and hygiene standards.