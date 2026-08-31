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Bengaluru Illegal Immigration: 31 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported Under Operation Mukta
The Bengaluru Police have deported 31 Bangladeshi nationals in the first phase of Operation Mukta. The move comes after police identified 105 suspected illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the city. Opposition Leader R. Ashok has also raised concerns.
Bengaluru Police Deport 31 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals
The Bengaluru Police have intensified operations against foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally in the city.
As part of the ongoing crackdown, 31 Bangladeshi nationals who were arrested in connection with cases registered across 10 different police stations in Bengaluru were deported early this morning under tight police security.
31 Illegal Immigrants Taken By Train Towards Bangladesh Border
The 31 illegal immigrants are being taken by train from SMVT Bengaluru railway terminal under the tight security of more than 20 police personnel.
The police team is scheduled to reach Malda in West Bengal, near the Bangladesh border, at around 5 PM tomorrow.
Police Launch First Phase Of Deportation Under Operation Mukta
The police are planning to deport the migrants directly to the Bangladesh border, fearing that they could return to Bengaluru if they are simply sent out of the state.
The state police, which launched ‘Operation Mukta’ last month, had identified 105 illegal Bangladeshi migrants.
Of these, 31 migrants are being deported in the first phase.
R Ashok Raises Concerns Over Illegal Immigration In Bengaluru
Opposition Leader R Ashok has launched a scathing attack on the state government over the alleged increase in the number of illegal immigrants in Bengaluru.
In a social media post, he claimed that more than 2 lakh Bangladeshi immigrants could be living in Bengaluru alone.
Ashok urged the state government to immediately constitute a Special Task Force to identify and deport illegal immigrants, while alleging that the interests of the state should not be compromised for the sake of political appeasement.
Ashok Raises Concern Over Suspected Illegal Immigrants
Hundreds of suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been detained during operations conducted by the Bengaluru Police over the past few months.
Ashok expressed concern over what he described as a shocking development, alleging that some of those detained are involved in serious crimes, including human trafficking, and have allegedly used fake Aadhaar cards and passports.
He also questioned how some of them are reportedly seeking bail in court.
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