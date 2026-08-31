A young man in Raichur's Devadurga allegedly climbed an Airtel mobile tower after his girlfriend blocked his phone number. He remained on the tower for nearly four hours before police brought his girlfriend to the spot and persuaded him to come down.

A dramatic love-related incident unfolded in Devadurga town on Saturday evening when a young man allegedly climbed an Airtel mobile tower after his girlfriend blocked his phone number. The man, identified as Raju from Gangavati, reportedly refused to come down for nearly four hours, prompting police and fire brigade personnel to launch an operation to bring him down safely. The incident attracted hundreds of curious onlookers from the town and nearby villages.

Raju works in Bengaluru, where he reportedly met and fell in love with a young woman from a village in Devadurga taluk who was also working in the city. According to reports, the situation took a turn after the woman returned to her village for the Nagara Panchami festival. She allegedly became upset with Raju's repeated calls and subsequently blocked his number.

Raju Came Down Only After His Girlfriend Arrived

Following this, Raju allegedly climbed the mobile tower and left a note at the spot containing his and his girlfriend's phone numbers. Police and fire brigade personnel spent nearly four hours trying to persuade him to climb down safely.

Raju eventually agreed to come down after the police brought his girlfriend to the location. Following the incident, the woman was sent back to her village.

Raju was provided first aid at the Government Public Hospital. Doctors reportedly suspected that he might require a mental health evaluation and subsequently referred him to RIMS Hospital for further examination.

Tehsildar Nagamma M Kattimani also visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The operation was successfully carried out by a team led by PI Manjunath S. Meanwhile, news of the incident drew hundreds of people from Devadurga and neighbouring villages, who gathered at the location to watch the rescue operation.