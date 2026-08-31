Kudremukh in Karnataka has turned blue-violet as rare flowers resembling Neelakurinji bloom along trekking trails. The seasonal sight has attracted trekkers and nature tourists, while authorities have urged visitors to protect the flowers and maintain the area's fragile ecosystem.

The picturesque hills of Kudremukh in the Western Ghats have turned into a blue-violet spectacle, with rare flowers resembling the famous Neelakurinji blooming along some trekking trails. The unusual sight has attracted trekkers, nature lovers and tourists, who are making their way to the region to witness the seasonal bloom. While the flowers were seen in large numbers during 2022-23, the bloom is more limited this year, adding to the interest among visitors.

The striking patches of blue and violet against Kudremukh's lush green landscape have added a new charm to the region's natural beauty. The area is already a popular destination for trekking, nature watching and eco-tourism.

The Kudremukh National Park is known for its trekking trails, grasslands, Shola forests, waterfalls and rich biodiversity, offering visitors a unique experience amid the Western Ghats.

A Blue-Violet Wonderland

Neelakurinji flowers are known for transforming parts of the Western Ghats into shades of blue and violet during their blooming cycles. The appearance of these flowers is considered an important ecological phenomenon.

The Tourism Department has urged visitors not to pluck the flowers, damage the plants or leave waste behind. Tourists have been advised to help keep the area clean and protect the fragile ecosystem.

Karnataka Tourism has identified Kudremukh as an important nature and eco-tourism destination. While the seasonal bloom presents an opportunity to attract more visitors, officials have stressed that environmental protection must remain the priority.

All trekking and tourism activities in the ecologically sensitive area are required to follow the guidelines issued by the Forest Department and local authorities.

Focus On Tourist Information And Facilities

The Tourism Department has said it will provide visitors with information about the flowers and their ecological significance. The initiative is aimed at promoting responsible tourism while improving the overall visitor experience.

"The flowers blooming in Kudremukh's hills show us the incredible natural wealth of Karnataka. People who go to see this special sight should travel in an eco-friendly way. Tourists should enjoy the beauty of nature but also understand their responsibility to protect it," said Tourism Minister K.J. George.