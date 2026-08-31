BDA has begun the plot allotment process for the Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Layout in Bengaluru. The 3,069-acre project will benefit farmers and landowners, while residential plots have been priced at ₹6,000 per sq. ft

The long wait for the much-awaited BDA Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout is finally coming to an end, with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) set to begin the plot allotment process for farmers and landowners who gave up their land for the project. On Monday, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will symbolically hand over plot allotment documents to some of the landowners at an event in Bengaluru, marking a major step forward for a project that has been held up by legal disputes for more than a decade.

Plots For Over 600 Landowners

The BDA will distribute plots to more than 600 landowners at the event. The programme was originally scheduled for August 5 but was postponed. It will now be held on August 31 at 11:30 AM at U.R. Bhavan in the Nehru Planetarium.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will symbolically hand over the plot allotment documents to the beneficiaries. BDA officials said special counters will also be set up to assist the remaining landowners with the allotment process.

BDA sources said that following the High Court's approval, the authority will not only begin distributing plots to landowners but will also start inviting applications from members of the general public from Monday.

Layout Spread Across 17 Villages And 3,069 Acres

The massive layout is spread across 3,069 acres in North Bengaluru and covers 17 villages, including Avalahalli, Ramagondanahalli and Jarakabande Kaval.

The project had remained embroiled in legal disputes for more than a decade. To facilitate its development, the Supreme Court constituted a special three-member committee to oversee the process. The committee included retired High Court Justice AV Chandrashekar, former DG & IGP ST Ramesh and former BDA Commissioner Jayakar Jerome.

Plot allotments for farmers and landowners had remained on hold for the past three years, placing considerable financial pressure on the BDA. After the authority apprised the court of the situation, the High Court granted approval for the allotment process to proceed.

Around 3,200 farmers and landowners contributed land for the layout. The BDA has developed a total of 34,992 plots of various sizes, of which around 18,000 plots have been reserved for the original landowners and farmers.

Residential Plot Price Fixed At ₹6,000 Per Sq. Ft.

The price of residential plots in the Shivaram Karanth Layout has been fixed at ₹6,000 per sq. ft. Three years ago, the proposed rate was ₹4,999 per sq. ft.

With the revised rate, a standard 30x40 ft plot measuring 1,200 sq. ft. will cost approximately ₹72 lakh.

Plot Allotment Event

The BDA's plot allotment letter distribution event will be held on Monday at 11:30 AM at U.R. Bhavan, Nehru Planetarium. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the event.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Food Minister Rizwan Arshad are also expected to attend. The event will be presided over by BDA Chairman N.A. Haris.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, MP P.C. Mohan and MLAs N. Muniraju and S.R. Vishwanath are also expected to be present.