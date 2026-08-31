The Karnataka government will introduce Spoken English training in 1,919 government schools from September. The six-month programme will cover Classes 1 to 10 and focus on speaking skills, pronunciation, vocabulary and sentence construction.

The Karnataka government has approved a new initiative to help students in government schools develop confidence in spoken English and improve their communication skills. Under the programme, Spoken English training will be introduced in 1,919 schools across Karnataka during the 2026-27 academic year. The six-month programme, scheduled to run from September to February, will focus on improving students' speaking skills, pronunciation, vocabulary and sentence-building abilities.

The programme will cover Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), PM SHRI KPS and their affiliated schools, providing structured Spoken English training to students from Classes 1 to 10.

Training In Three Levels

Students from Classes 1 to 10 will be divided into three groups for the training: Classes 1 to 3, Classes 4 to 7, and Classes 8 to 10. Each group will receive training based on its learning level.

The primary objective is to improve students' English speaking skills, pronunciation, vocabulary and sentence construction. The programme aims to enable students to communicate using simple English words and sentences, both within and outside the school environment.

Separate Guest Teachers

Guest teachers for the Spoken English programme will be appointed at the school level through the School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs).

According to the government guidelines, candidates must be between 25 and 55 years of age and hold either a Bachelor's degree in Arts with English as a subject or a Master's degree in English.

Each selected guest teacher will receive an honorarium of ₹12,000 per month. The government has allocated ₹19.67 crore for the implementation of the programme.

Batches will be formed based on student enrolment. In schools with moderate enrolment, students from different classes may be grouped together for the training. The programme will be conducted for three periods a day, with each batch receiving four Spoken English classes per week.

Evaluation After Training

The government will conduct a two-stage assessment to evaluate students' progress. The first assessment will be held at the end of November, while the second will be conducted in early March.

The assessments will examine whether students can understand, read and speak simple words and sentences meaningfully. The data collected through the evaluations will be analysed and used to prepare a report on the effectiveness of the programme.

The government has also clarified that schools already conducting Spoken English programmes using other funds will not be permitted to spend additional funds for the same purpose.

Focus On English Communication

The effectiveness of the initiative will depend on its implementation and the quality of the guest teachers appointed under the programme. The scheme aims to strengthen English communication skills among government school students and provide them with greater confidence in using the language.

Several government schools in Karnataka already follow a dual-medium system. The new Spoken English programme is expected to further strengthen English language learning and communication skills among students across the state.