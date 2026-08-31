A Bengaluru man was allegedly kidnapped and robbed of ₹3.75 lakh after meeting a woman through a dating app. Police have registered a case and are investigating the alleged involvement of the woman and four men in the incident..

A shocking alleged dating app robbery has come to light in Bengaluru, where a man was reportedly kidnapped and robbed of ₹3.75 lakh by a woman he had met through a dating app and a gang of four men. The incident allegedly took place on the night of August 19, but the case came to light only after the victim approached the police. The gang allegedly threatened the man, drove him around the city for several hours and forced him to withdraw money and transfer funds from his accounts.

The victim, Shebin Baby, a resident of Chandapura, filed a complaint with the Hebbagodi police. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against a woman identified as Poonam, a resident of Electronic City, and are investigating the alleged involvement of others.

According to Shebin's complaint, he had been using a dating app for a few months when he connected with Poonam. After matching on the app, the two exchanged phone numbers and began speaking regularly.

The Alleged Robbery On August 19

The incident unfolded on the night of August 19. According to the complaint, Poonam asked Shebin to meet her at a pub at around 9:45 PM. Shebin was waiting outside when Poonam arrived in a car and picked him up, telling him that they needed to stop for petrol first.

While they were on the way, she allegedly stopped the car at a deserted location, claiming that she needed to use the washroom. As soon as she got out of the vehicle, four men allegedly appeared and threatened Shebin.

The men reportedly forced him back into the car and drove for a short distance before shifting him to another grey-coloured car. According to the complaint, the group then drove him around different parts of the city throughout the night while allegedly taking money from him.

The police have registered a case in connection with the alleged kidnapping and extortion. Investigators are reportedly trying to trace the accused by examining Poonam's mobile number and reviewing CCTV footage from ATMs and petrol stations.

₹45,000 Withdrawn From ATM

The complaint provides details of how the gang allegedly took money from Shebin. The accused reportedly snatched ₹7,000 in cash from his pocket and forcibly took his debit and credit cards.

They allegedly stopped at an ATM and forced him to withdraw ₹45,000. The complaint further states that the accused used his credit card to pay for petrol for their car.

₹3.21 Lakh Allegedly Transferred From Credit Card

According to the complaint, the ordeal continued throughout the night. The gang allegedly changed the password of Shebin's credit card and transferred ₹3.21 lakh to an account allegedly belonging to them.

Finally, at around 10 AM on August 20, the accused allegedly dropped Shebin near the Electronic City Metro station before fleeing the spot.

The Hebbagodi police are investigating the case and examining available CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and trace the accused.