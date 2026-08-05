Trekking in Karnataka's Kudremukh Wildlife Division has been temporarily suspended due to heavy rainfall and unsafe trail conditions. The Forest Department has closed trekking routes, while trekkers with advance bookings will receive full refunds.

Heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Western Ghats has led to the temporary suspension of trekking activities in the Kudremukh Wildlife Division, disappointing hundreds of adventure enthusiasts who had planned monsoon treks. Citing safety concerns, the Forest Department has closed trekking routes across key zones after continuous rain made the trails slippery, caused streams to overflow and increased the risk of falling trees and branches. Trekkers who booked their slots in advance will receive full refunds, officials said.

Kudremukh Trekking Suspended Due To Heavy Rain

Officials from the Kudremukh Wildlife Division said trekking activities have been temporarily suspended following incessant rainfall over the past few days.

The trekking routes in the Kudremukh, Belthangady and Kerekatte zones have been closed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and trekkers.

According to the Forest Department, continuous rainfall has made the trekking trails slippery, caused streams to overflow and increased the risk of trees and branches falling along the routes.

Forest Department Monitoring Weather Conditions

Forest officials said the weather situation is being closely monitored before a decision is taken on reopening the trekking routes.

Although the water level at a bridge near Kalasa rose temporarily due to heavy rainfall, it has since receded. Officials said trekking activities will resume only after assessing the rainfall intensity and confirming that the trails are safe for visitors.

So far, no loss of life or major incident has been reported. However, incidents of trees falling have been recorded at several locations across the division.

The Forest Department has deployed staff at check posts and forest camps, while teams are working to clear fallen trees from affected areas.

Officials added that such precautionary measures are common during the monsoon season and that trekking activities will resume once weather conditions improve.

Advance Booking Amounts To Be Refunded

The Forest Department has confirmed that trekkers who made advance bookings through its official online portal will receive a full refund following the cancellation of trekking activities.

The department is also sending messages to registered trekkers informing them about the temporary suspension and the refund process, according to The Times of India.

Meanwhile, the Kodachadri safari service continues to operate as usual, as it has not been affected by the current weather conditions.