Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre has warned organisers of legal action over an Independence Day off-road adventure drive planned in Kudremukh. Authorities fear damage to rural roads, water bodies, soil and wildlife in the Western Ghats.

The Karnataka government has raised strong objections to an Independence Day weekend off-road adventure drive planned in Kudremukh, an environmentally sensitive region of the Western Ghats. The proposed activity has raised concerns over possible damage to rural roads, water bodies, soil and local wildlife, particularly during the monsoon when roads and streams are more vulnerable to disturbance. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has warned that strict legal action will be taken if the event causes environmental damage or pollution.

The off-road drive is reportedly being organised by a group of adventure enthusiasts from Bengaluru in the Kudremukh region. The proposed activities are said to involve vehicles crossing steep and hilly terrain, as well as rivers and streams that are already muddy due to heavy rainfall.

Eshwar Khandre Issues Written Directive

In view of the proposed event, Minister Eshwar Khandre has issued a written directive to the Chief Executive Officer of the Chikkamagaluru Zilla Panchayat, instructing officials to take strict measures to prevent the activity from causing environmental damage.

Officials have been directed to ensure that off-road vehicles do not enter rivers, streams and canals, which are important sources of drinking water. The minister has also stressed the need to prevent activities that could adversely affect the environment in the ecologically sensitive region.

Concerns Over Damage To Rural Roads

The minister has expressed concern over the use of modified off-road vehicles fitted with large tyres on rain-soaked rural roads. Such vehicles, particularly when driven aggressively, can cause significant damage to roads and the surrounding terrain.

The activity could also contribute to soil erosion, especially during the monsoon when the ground is already saturated with water. Damage to rural roads could further affect local residents and communities that depend on these routes.

Pollution And Wildlife Concerns

The proposed adventure activity has also raised concerns over noise and air pollution. Increased vehicle movement and loud engine noise in an ecologically sensitive area could disturb local wildlife and affect the natural environment.

Citing Article 51A(g) of the Constitution, Khandre reminded citizens that protecting the natural environment, including forests, rivers, lakes and wildlife, is a fundamental duty.

Forest Department Has Taken Action Against Off-Roading

The minister's warning comes against the backdrop of previous action by the Forest Department against unauthorised off-roading in protected forest areas of Sakleshpur and Chikkamagaluru. More than 40 vehicles were reportedly seized during earlier enforcement action against such activities.

The Karnataka government's latest directive highlights concerns over recreational off-road driving in environmentally sensitive areas, particularly during the monsoon. Authorities have been asked to ensure that the proposed Independence Day weekend activity does not result in damage to roads, water sources, forests or wildlife.