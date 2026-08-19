CCTV footage from Limbdi Hospital in Gujarat captured a man assaulting a nurse during her night shift. The accused, reportedly angry over a doctor's absence, slapped the staff member before being arrested by police. An FIR has been registered, and the incident has raised concerns about the safety of healthcare workers.

In a shocking yet disturbing incident, CCTV footage from Limbdi Hospital in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district allegedly captured a man assaulting a nurse while she was on night duty.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a man, who earlier created a disturbance and demanded to know where the doctor was, could be seen physically attacking and misbehaving with the on-duty female staff member inside the hospital, which visibly shocked and distressed her.

Nurses in India are often overworked and vulnerable during late-night shifts, with the most recent incident in West Bengal, where a 30-year-old nurse was found dead inside a washroom at Kolkata’s NRS Medical College and Hospital while on night duty, prompting a police probe and a separate health department inquiry.

Also Read: Gujarat OKs 12-hour shifts for Micron's Sanand chip plant facility

How Did the Shocking Incident Unfold at Limbdi Hospital?

The shocking incident at Limbdi Civil Hospital in Surendranagar district reportedly occurred in the early hours of August 15, on the day of India’s Independence Day, while a 26-year-old nurse was on her night shift.

According to local reports, the accused, identified as Divyarajsinh Gajendrasinh Rana, arrived at the hospital between 1:45 and 2:00 AM and entered the emergency ward, where the on-duty nurse was attending to patients. However, Divyarajsinh appeared to be visibly frustrated over the availability of doctors and began to create a ruckus inside the hospital.

In viral CCTV footage, the nurse was seen coming out of her room to make a call when the accused became even more furious and slapped the nurse across her face, prompting her to immediately leave the area and seek help from other hospital staff. The incident reportedly left the nurse shaken, while the CCTV footage captured the entire episode.

Scroll to load tweet…

Following the assault, the female nurse immediately informed the hospital staff, who then alerted the local police for further action. Police subsequently reached the hospital and took the accused into custody.

Since the nurse was on her night duty, the alleged assault by a man, who was furiously seeking the whereabouts of the doctors, raised serious concerns over the safety and security of healthcare workers, particularly those working late-night shifts when staffing can be limited.

FIR Registered Against the Accused

Following the shocking incident, Limbdi Police have registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) based on a complaint by the affected nurse, Unnatiben Kanubhai Solanki, alongside corroborating CCTV footage of the incident.

The accused, Divyarajsinh Gajendrasinh Rana, has already been taken into police custody and was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for physical assault and obstructing a public servant from performing their duties.

Since the nurse is working at a government hospital, she is classified as a public servant, making the alleged assault and obstruction of her official duties a serious offence under the law. The police have already initiated legal proceedings against Rana based on the CCTV evidence of the assault and the formal complaint filed by the hospital staff.

According to local reports, the accused was taken to the hospital and forced to make a public apology to the nursing staff and medical personnel as community anger mounted over the attack. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) P.G. Zala is currently leading the investigation into the case, ensuring that all aspects of the complaint and the viral CCTV evidence are thoroughly examined to hold the accused accountable under the law.

Also Read: “I Was Wrong”: Russian Influencer Compares ₹60 Mumbai Pani Puri With ₹1,096 Dubai Price (WATCH)