Three family members were killed after a milk tanker hit their scooter near Koppa in Mandya’s Maddur taluk. The family had travelled from Bengaluru to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and were returning when the fatal accident occurred.

A family’s festive celebrations turned into a tragedy in Mandya after three of its members, including a child, were killed in a horrific road accident near Koppa in Maddur taluk in the early hours of Friday. The victims had reportedly travelled from Bengaluru to their hometown to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. They were returning to Bengaluru on a scooter when a speeding milk tanker crashed into them. All three died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Kavya, Muthuraj and Keerthana. All three were residents of Koppa.

From Festival Celebrations To Tragedy

The family had arrived in their hometown of Koppa from Bengaluru to celebrate the Ganesh festival. After the celebrations, they set out for Bengaluru on their scooter early morning.

However, their journey ended in tragedy before they could even leave the village. A milk tanker, reportedly travelling at high speed, collided with their scooter. The impact was so severe that all three family members died instantly.

The accident left a horrific scene on the road, highlighting the severity of the collision.

Police Begin Investigation

Following the accident, personnel from the Koppa police station rushed to the spot and began an investigation. A case has been registered at the Koppa police station.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital for post-mortem examination.

Mandya SP Shobharani Visits Hospital

Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Shobharani visited the mortuary at MIMS Hospital following the accident. Speaking to the media, she said the crash occurred when a scooter collided with a milk tanker.

“We have seized the tanker, and the driver is in custody,” the SP said.

She added that the exact cause of the accident would be established after the driver was questioned.