A 50-year-old mechanical engineer from Noida has captured the internet's attention after sharing a candid look at his demanding daily routine, earning admiration for his discipline, self-reliance and work ethic.

A 50-year-old mechanical engineer from Noida has captured the internet's attention after sharing a candid look at his demanding daily routine, earning admiration for his discipline, self-reliance and work ethic. Bibban Prasad, who works as a mechanical engineer in Noida, posted a video on Instagram documenting a typical day in his life after completing a night shift. The clip offered a glimpse into the realities faced by countless working professionals who juggle long hours, household responsibilities and personal commitments with little time for rest.

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The video begins with Prasad returning home at around 7:40 am after finishing his night shift. Instead of heading straight to bed, he takes a few moments to settle down before immediately diving into household chores.

Prasad was seen filling a bucket with water and detergent and washing his clothes by hand before hanging them out to dry. Despite having worked through the night, he chose to complete essential tasks before taking any rest.

Once the laundry was finished, he visited the small temple inside his home and offered prayers. Only after completing his morning routine did he finally gets to bed at around 9:40 am.

The video then fast-forwards to 6:35 pm, when Prasad wakes up and gets straight back to work. He is seen preparing his own dinner, kneading dough, rolling rotis and cooking them from scratch before sitting down to eat.

As the clock approached 10:15 pm, Prasad changed into his work uniform and headed out once again for another night shift, beginning the same demanding cycle all over again. Sharing the video, Prasad captioned it, "A Day in my 50s (Life after night shift)."

The post went viral, many of whom praised the engineer's relentless dedication and ability to manage every aspect of his life independently.

Several viewers also pointed out that beyond balancing night shifts, household chores and cooking, Prasad likely spends additional time editing and uploading his videos for Instagram. They said the clip highlighted just how hardworking and self-sufficient he is.