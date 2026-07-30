Hosapete DC Kavita S. Mannikeri has introduced new measures to ensure transparency in temple administration. Major temples must use face recognition attendance, CCTV recording during hundi counting, digital payments, and follow strict rules for handling valuables and donations.

In a move aimed at improving transparency and accountability in temple administration, Hosapete District Collector Kavita S Mannikeri has announced a series of measures for major ‘A’ and ‘B’ grade temples under the Religious Endowment Department. The new measures include the introduction of face recognition-based attendance, CCTV monitoring during hundi counting, and digital payment systems.

The District Collector issued these directions while chairing a review meeting on various projects undertaken by the Religious Endowment Department on Wednesday.

Face Recognition Attendance Made Mandatory

The DC directed that all officials and staff involved in temple donation counting from the Revenue, Police, and Temple departments must use face recognition machines for attendance.

She instructed temples to purchase the required machines using their own funds. She also ordered that every staff member must declare the cash they carry in a register before entering the hundi counting room.

The DC further directed that hundi counting must be conducted once every month without fail in all ‘A’, ‘B’, and important ‘C’ grade temples. The process must be jointly supervised by the Assistant Commissioner and officials from the Revenue Department, Police Department, Tahsildar’s office, Panchayat, banks, and Home Guards.

She also made it clear that private individuals cannot be appointed for hundi counting work under any circumstances. The entire counting process must be video-recorded, she added.

Gold And Silver From Hundis Must Be Valued

The District Collector stated that gold, silver, and other valuable items found in temple hundis must be assessed by a certified appraiser on the same day.

After completion of the financial audit, these valuables must be deposited in the sub-treasury along with a detailed report.

Digital Payments And QR Code System

To prevent incidents of pickpocketing and misuse of cash, the administration will encourage devotees to make digital payments.

The DC instructed temples to install official QR codes and ensure they are regularly checked to prevent damage or misuse.

Fire Safety Measures And Staff Training

The DC directed officials to take necessary measures to prevent fire accidents in hundi counting rooms and temple premises.

She warned that if any theft occurs during counting or on other days, the Executive Officer of the concerned temple will be held directly responsible, and disciplinary action will be initiated.

She also instructed officials to complete the survey and measurement of all lands and properties belonging to notified temples. The records of these assets must be updated in the name of the respective temples.

Additional DC E. Balakrishna, Additional SP Manjunath, Assistant Commissioner P. Vivekanand, Urban Development Cell Project Director Manohar, and Hindu Religious Endowment Department Assistant Commissioner Savita were among those present at the meeting.