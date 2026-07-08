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Anjanadri Temple Hundi Collection Crosses ₹71.77 Lakh in 64 Days, Foreign Currency Found
The Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Anjanadri Hills collected ₹71.77 lakh through hundi donations over 64 days. During the counting, officials also found foreign currency notes and coins from Nepal, the United States, Thailand and Hong Kong.
Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple Hundi Collection Crosses ₹71.77 Lakh
The hundi opening ceremony at the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, located on the historic Anjanadri Hills, was conducted under tight police security and CCTV surveillance.
Following the counting of offerings made by devotees, the temple authorities announced that a total of ₹71,77,460 had been collected through hundi donations.
The counting process was carried out under strict security arrangements to ensure transparency and the safe handling of the contributions.
Foreign Currency Found in Temple Hundi
As per the directions of the Tahsildar and the temple executive officers, the offerings made by devotees between March 26 and July 3, covering a period of 64 days, were counted.
Apart from Indian currency, the hundi also contained foreign currency notes and coins from Nepal, the United States, Thailand, and Hong Kong.
The presence of foreign currency highlights the devotion of pilgrims visiting the temple from different parts of the world.
Hundi Counting Conducted Under Tight Security
The hundi counting process was carried out in the presence of officials from the Revenue Department, temple authorities, KGB Bank staff, police personnel, and members of women's self-help groups.
The entire process was conducted under tight security, with police deployment, CCTV surveillance, and continuous video recording to ensure transparency and the secure handling of the donations.
Temple Hundi Collection More Than Doubles
The last time the temple hundi was opened, on March 26, 2026, donations totalling ₹31,30,730 were collected. This time, the hundi collection has more than doubled, reaching ₹71,77,460.
The significant increase in donations reflects the strong faith and devotion of devotees visiting the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple on Anjanadri Hills.
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