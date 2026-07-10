Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has announced CCTV installation in all Muzrai temples following recent hundi theft incidents. The surveillance system will monitor donation boxes, counting rooms and temple premises round the clock to improve security.

In the wake of recent temple theft incidents, including the alleged hundi theft at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and an attempted theft during hundi counting at Belur's Sri Channakeshava Temple, the Karnataka government has decided to strengthen security across temples under the Muzrai Department. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that CCTV cameras will be installed in all Muzrai temples across the state, with live monitoring by district authorities and the police to ensure round-the-clock surveillance and prevent theft.

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The Chief Minister made the announcement during a press conference at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Thursday.

"We will install CCTV cameras in all Muzrai temples. These cameras will be directly linked to the offices of the Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police and the jurisdictional police stations," he said.

According to the Chief Minister, CCTV cameras will be installed near hundis, money-counting areas and other sensitive locations within temple premises to ensure continuous monitoring of temple activities.

Government Steps Up Temple Security

The Chief Minister said the recent temple theft incident had come as a major shock to both the government and devotees.

"Devotees offer cash, silver and other valuables with deep faith. We are taking strict precautionary measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he said.

24/7 Surveillance Across Major Temples

The government has directed officials to install CCTV cameras near the sanctum sanctorum, donation boxes, hundi opening areas, counting rooms and all locations where temple funds are handled in major Muzrai temples.

These cameras will be connected to a central monitoring system at the offices of the Superintendent of Police, the local police station and the Deputy Commissioner.

"We will develop a dashboard similar to a traffic control room to monitor temple activities. The entire process, from opening the hundi and counting the money to securing it, will be monitored round the clock," Shivakumar said.

CM on Ram Mandir Donation Allegations

Referring to Ram Mandir donations, the Chief Minister said several allegations had surfaced in the public domain regarding the handling of funds.

"We have heard various allegations regarding the donations collected for the Ram Mandir, including those collected in Karnataka. Several leaders, including former Chief Minister and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, have also raised concerns over the issue," he said.

Attempted Theft During Hundi Counting at Belur Temple

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal ₹1.98 lakh during the counting of hundi collections at Sri Channakeshava Temple in Belur.

The accused, identified as Neelakanta, had been engaged to video-record the hundi counting process.

The incident occurred when the temple's hundi collections were brought to the Kalyana Mantapa behind the temple for counting. Acting on a tip-off, police rushed to the spot and allegedly caught the accused concealing cash inside his jacket.

Police recovered ₹1.98 lakh from his possession and took him into custody.

Police Launch Investigation

A case has been registered, and police are questioning the accused to determine his motive and whether anyone else was involved in the attempted theft.

The swift action by the police prevented the alleged theft and drew appreciation from local residents.

Tehsildar Sridhar Kankanawadi, who visited the spot, handed over the accused to the police and ordered a detailed investigation.

Officials Describe How the Theft Was Foiled

Speaking about the incident, the Tehsildar said standard security measures had been put in place during the hundi counting process.